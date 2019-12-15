Animoca Brands has agreed to acquire nWay, developer and publisher of Power Rangers: Legacy Wars for $7.69 million.

nWay is a game developer and publisher of high-quality triple-A games on console, PC, and mobile platforms. It also created its own platform that enables crossplay for real-time multiplayer games across multiple platforms. nWay’s Power Rangers game has more than 50 million downloads to date.

Headed by Taehoon Kim, San Francisco-based nWay has a team of developers and executives who have worked at major technology companies including Google, Tencent, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, LucasArts, Blizzard, Kabam, Nexon, and NCSoft; the current management will continue to operate nWay.

The deal is subject to shareholder approval, execution of a formal agreement, satisfactory completion of due diligence, and the obtaining of any necessary regulatory approvals.

nWay has a strong track record in developing high-quality, fast action multiplayer games. nWay has developed and published three games: Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, the popular tag-team fighting game with crossplay functionality on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC; Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, the award-winning mobile fighting game on iOS and Android; and ChronoBlade, nWay’s original mobile action role-playing game.

The company has a global license (with some territories excluded for some products) granted by Lionsgate and Hasbro to make use of the Power Rangers brand to develop and publish Power Rangers games. The license is subject to renewal.

nWay has also recently announced nWayPlay, a platform in development that provides developers with complete backend and fully managed live-ops services to quickly develop and operate competitive multiplayer cross-platform games. nWayPlay’s platform features include cross-play and cross-progression functionality, low-latency real-time multiplayer framework, live-ops tools, and geo-distributed hosting with custom matchmaking logic that ensures optimal networked gaming experience with scalability and stability.

And nWayPlay also provides a unified player identify and friends system, which enables players to log-in, connect and play together with friends across different platforms such as consoles, PC, and mobile. nWayPlay aims to dramatically reduce barriers to entry for the development of multiplayer online games, and empower a new generation of developers to create competitive multiplayer games. nWayPlay is currently available for alpha partners and is expected to launch in 2020.