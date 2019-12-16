The Overwatch League is making TeamSpeak the esports league’s official voice chat supplier through 2022. In a three-year deal beginning with its 2020 season, the Overwatch League will integrate TeamSpeak’s technology to power all in-game communications in league matches. TeamSpeak is a provider of online communications services and tools for pro gamers.

The collaboration will also include a global marketing partnership at various Overwatch League events throughout the term, such as sweepstakes where fans could win tickets to league events and Overwatch League prizes. TeamSpeak will develop a custom solution for the Overwatch League based on their existing technology platform. TeamSpeak claims its technology provides ultra-low latency, high reliability, and high-definition audio for in-game communications. TeamSpeak tackles performance, security, and flexibility. TeamSpeak says its software has been downloaded more than 125 million times this year.

TeamSpeak’s features

Image Credit: Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

Performance : The company’s says its proprietary technology was built from the ground up for the global gaming audience to provide crystal-clear, lag-free voice communication without affecting the performance of the game.

: The company’s says its proprietary technology was built from the ground up for the global gaming audience to provide crystal-clear, lag-free voice communication without affecting the performance of the game. Security : TeamSpeak says its voice channels and messages are end-to-end encrypted using strong security methods. This means that conversations and data cannot be intercepted, providing absolute game integrity.

: TeamSpeak says its voice channels and messages are end-to-end encrypted using strong security methods. This means that conversations and data cannot be intercepted, providing absolute game integrity. Flexibility: TeamSpeak’s advanced permission system, LAN/off-line capability and ultra-low resource usage provides the portability and flexibility required by esports event organizers. In addition, the multi-track recording feature securely isolates individual and team voice streams, to enable future playback for admins and coaches.

“Being selected as the official voice supplier for the Overwatch League is a significant step in the growth and global adoption of our superior voice technology,” noted TeamSpeak CEO Ian Bamford in a statement. “We’re thrilled to set the new de facto standard for in-game communications, powering thousands of professional teams and aspiring pros the world over.”

As the official voice supplier for the Overwatch League, TeamSpeak has worked closely with Overwatch League technical and production teams to produce a fully digital audio solution to replace the analog on-stage communication systems that were used in prior seasons.

“In-game communication is crucial, especially at the professional level where the stakes are high and latency, performance, and quick interaction can make or break a team’s ability to win,” said Pete Emminger, tje vice president of global broadcast at Blizzard Entertainment, in a statement. “As Overwatch League teams get set to host matches in their home markets around the world starting in February, having TeamSpeak as the official voice supplier for all Overwatch League matches will give players the highest quality voice comms available.”

TeamSpeak claims it provides a secure, offline environment for voice communications that you can record, distribute, move, and manage with one central admin while maintaining the lowest levels of latency and resource use.