Organizers for the Game Developers Choice Awards announced today that Kate Edwards will receive its 2020 Ambassador Award, which recognizes persons for “helping video games advance to a better place through advocacy and action.”

Edwards was the executive director of the International Game Developers Association form 2012 to 2017. The IGDA is a nonprofit supporting any person involved with game development. Edwards is now the executive director of Global Game Jam, an annual event that has teams from across the world creating games over a single weekend.

She will receive her award at the Game Developers Conference 2020, which in San Francisco from March 16 to March 20. The Game Developers Choice Awards happen on March 18.

“The true ambassadors of the games industry are those figures who have helped progress the state of games to embrace more players, and Kate has done that by bridging cultural divides and connecting people across diverse game communities,” said Katie Stern, general manager of the Game Developers Conference, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Kate has always been an incredible evangelist to the game community itself, both through her work with the IGDA and now Global Game Jam, as well as her culturalization work, and we’re so happy to give her this award.”

Edwards has often advocated for diversity and mental health awareness, while speaking out against Gamergate and crunch during game development.

Past winners of the Ambassador Award include Rami Ismail, Mark DeLoura, Tracy Fullerton, Brenda Romero, and Anita Sarkeesian.