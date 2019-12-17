Sony revealed the DualShock 4 Back Button attachment today, which (as the name implies) adds buttons to the back of the PlayStation 4 controller.

The device brings a bit of the functionality found in the Xbox Elite Controller, which includes attachable paddles for the back of the controller that players can assign to any input. This PS4 attachment adds two buttons to the back of the DualShock 4, along with an OLED display separating them.

The device is coming out on January 23 in the U.S. and Canada. It will cost $30.

Along with giving more versatility to the controller, this attachment could make gaming on the PS4 easier for disabled gamers. Sony has been lagging behind Microsoft when it comes to creating accessibility devices for its consoles.

Somewhat oddly, the attachment is coming out after the lucrative holiday season. Such a device could have made a nice gift for PS4 fans. It also makes you wonder if the PlayStation 5 controller will have these kinds of buttons built-in.