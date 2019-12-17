A wide variety of new games are finding success on Steam, PC gaming’s most popular and most-used platform. Valve Software revealed Steam’s November top 20 in a blog post on its site today. And while a lot of big, familiar names made the cut, so did a number of new properties.

Valve gathers this data by comparing the first two weeks of a game’s sales following its release. It then throws the 20 best debuts into an unranked list. So this chart provides some insight into what kinds of games can get off to a strong start on Steam.

Steam November top 20 new releases

Ratropolis

Planet Zoo

Pistol Whip

Romancing Saga 3

Kritika: Reboot

Unity of Command II

The Legend of Bum-Bo

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

Command: Modern Operations

Terminator: Resistance

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Kingdom Under Fire II

Football Manager 2020

Automation Empire

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

This Land Is My Land

Farmers Dynasty

Lost Ember

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays

November’s top 5 new free releases

Kritika: Reboot

Stay Out

Game of Thrones: Winter is Coming

Warhammer: Chaos and Conquest

FrenzyRetribution

One thing about November’s list — compared to October or previous months — is the variety. No one concept or genre is dominating. People are showing up to Steam to buy all kinds of new games. And this is something that Valve noticed as well.

“With each month’s list, we often highlight similarities between some of the month’s top products,” reads a Steam blog post. “But this month, we noticed an exciting contrast between established franchises from well-known developers and fresh entries from newly created teams. Seeing franchises like Age of Empires, Sniper Ghost Warrior, and Football Manager alongside newcomers like FrenzyRetribution, Ratropolis, and Lost Ember is really a testament to the variety of tastes present in the Steam community.”

But November did have at least one standout theme: customers are showing up for popular brands.

“These are names that need no introduction, as they are popular all over the world, not only in games,” reads the Steam blog post. “[Like] Gundam, Game of Thrones, Terminator, Warhammer and Star Wars. The success of these titles shows just how much excitement can be generated by huge universes that span across artistic mediums.”

And Valve also pointed out the 10 studios that released a game on Steam for the first time.

“Some of these teams have been making games for a while on other platforms, while some are recent college

grads making their first commercial product,” reads the Steam blog. “We’re happy to welcome these 10 development teams that are new to Steam.”

Blueside

FrenzyZoneGameworkshop

Youzu Singapore PTE. LTD.

Mobile Technologies LLC

ALLM Co., LTD

2×2 Games

UMEO Studios

Respawn Entertainment

Cassel Games

Mooneye Studios.

We’ll be back in January with a look at the biggest Steam releases of December.