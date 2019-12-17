Streamlabs, a division of Logitech, has launched a new fundraising platform aimed at making it easier for streamers to raise money for charities.

The idea is to help charities to reach their fundraising goals without incurring a lot of additional costs. Streamlabs’ native fundraising platform is a seamless experience for live streamers who can now fully produce a charity stream on one platform without relying on additional integrations.

Unlike other platforms that tack on a 5 percent fee on each donation, Streamlabs does not impose any additional charges. Excluding the standard PayPal processing fees, 100 percent of every contribution is sent directly to the charities via PayPal.

Streamlabs is working with several well-known charities to kick-off the program including Arbor Day Foundation, the charity organization behind the #TeamTrees movement. Other charities include Feeding America, World Vision, Make-a-Wish, Americares, Red Cross, Special Olympics, Direct Relief, and American Heart Association.

“Streamlabs partnership and unique charitable structure allow every dollar donated through #TeamTrees to go directly towards tree planting”, said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a statement. “We are thankful to be able to be part of their launch and look forward to more collaborations in the future.”

Charities will have access to a suite of supported features including a live dashboard where they can track donation progress, review live streamers with scheduled charity streams, and view the streamers that are currently raising funds.

Join a campaign from the charity portal

Livestreamers who would like to start a charity stream can log into their account on Streamlabs.com, navigate to the charity portal, and browse active charity campaigns.

Livestreamers can opt into a campaign and schedule the time of their charity stream and utilize custom donation alerts and add custom donations panels to their channel. When a streamer’s scheduled charity stream goes live, their donation link will automatically redirect to the charities tip page, meaning the money goes straight to the charities with no additional fees taken out.

Streamlabs fundraising platform is currently in beta for select charities. Streamers that are interested in participating can log in to Streamlabs.com and start scheduling their charity stream today. The program is expected to expand to more charities in the first quarter of 2020.