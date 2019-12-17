Blizzard Entertainment announced today that Warcraft III: Reforged will launch for PC on January 28.

This is an remake of the classic 2002 real-time strategy game. It has new graphics, although players can choose to go with the original look.

It also includes Warcraft III’s expansion, The Frozen Throne, and includes support for multiplayer and custom games. Reforged includes the CG cutscenes and voice overs from the original game. It also shows a strong interest in Blizzard for preserving its classic games.

Reforged starts at $30. Blizzard had originally hoped that the game for a 2019 release. It is only missing that target by a bit, and the game should give strategy fans something to enjoy early in 2020.

These are busy times for Blizzard. It is keeping live service games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, and World of Warcraft Classic going, and the studio is also developing Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.