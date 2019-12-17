Mobile app monetization firm YouAppi announced ReAppi, a retargeting technology that is aimed at getting users to come back to apps and games.

With free-to-play apps and games dominated the app stores, this kind of tool is aimed at helping game and app developers get the most out of every user. The solution captures the best practices that YouAppi has learned from three years of running retention campaigns. The idea is to help marketers find and retain customers with the greatest revenue potential and highest Lifetime Value (LTV), or value generated over the lifetime of an app’s use.

For all but new apps, in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and most of Asia, the focus is increasingly on retaining existing users because the number of new users isn’t growing much.

ReAppi is a fully managed programmatic app retargeting solution for marketers, app developers, and agencies. ReAppi reactivates recent installs or other upper funnel intents such as app engagements, tutorials, and registrations, to convert users and get them to come back. Existing users are re-engaged to increase games played, orders, or purchases and upsell valuable users into returning users.

“I joined YouAppi in 2016 as the company increased its focus on app retargeting,” said Hilit Mioduser Ames, YouAppi’s vice president of growth and app retargeting, in a statement. “After three years of proven campaign success and internal technology development, we’re announcing ReAppi, a comprehensive solution for brands, developers, and agencies seeking incremental revenue and a greater LTV.”

To prove the value of ReAppi, marketers can continuously monitor campaign incremental lift according to revenue, conversion rate, or user LTV based on the performance of the test group (users exposed to the app retargeting campaign) versus the control group (users not exposed to any ads). Marketers also have access to a real-time dashboard including campaign performance insights according to KPIs, ad units, devices, audience segments, and other data points.

YouAppi’s development team has created models of optimization based on the lessons learned running three years of retargeting and re-engagement campaigns. This technology incorporates a broad range of variables into algorithm-based models to ensure the success of client campaigns based on proven campaign models.

Though marketers can run any creative unit with ReAppi, personalized dynamic ads powered by YouAppi’s technology enable serving optimized, dynamically-created ads to each audience segment with the most relevant creative and call-to-action based on behavioral and demographic data.

San Francisco-based YouAppi retargeting has increased app revenue and LTV for the company’s marketer, app developer and agency clients across a range of verticals including e-commerce, food delivery, gaming, travel, fintech, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Global online travel search engine Kiwi.com tapped YouAppi to retarget users to increase flight bookings while maintaining a strict booking eCPA through a campaign that pays for itself by achieving a 100 percent ROI. By retargeting users with personalized ads based on their product preferences and in-app actions, optimized via A/B creative and Calls-To-Action tests, YouAppi exceeded the eCPA (cost per action) goal while increasing purchases by 37 percent with an average return on investment of 110 percent — exceeding Kiwi.com’s targets.

“We made life difficult for YouAppi by setting cost, revenue, and volume KPIs, and they exceeded our expectations in all three,” said Monika Fabryova, display manager at Kiwi.com, in a statement. “YouAppi delivered for Kiwi.com thanks to a strong team with extensive retargeting experience backed by proprietary technology and a dashboard for real-time campaign performance monitoring.”

YouAppi was founded in 2011 and it has more than 100 employees. It competes with Remerge and Adikteev. YouAppi has raised $18.1 million to date from Hawk Ventures, Global Brain, Click Ventures, Digital Future, Emery Capital, Altair Capital and existing investors Glilot Capital Partners, 2B Angels, Flint Capital, and private investors.