In 2020, we’re getting both the PlayStation 5 and the new Xbox. And with that next-generation of hardware on the horizon, we’re looking forward with anticipation. What do we want from yet another round of consoles? We talk about that on this special episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast. Join us, won’t you?

We also talk about some of the games we’re looking forward to in 2019. And then we wrap up the episode with this question: what present do you want from a major publisher by next Christmas? How about a new F-Zero or Kirby’s Dream Course from Nintendo? Or maybe Sony could bring back some more PlayStation 1 games like G-Police.

Finally, keep an eye on this feed. We’ll have our Game of the Year episode up soon. And then we’ll return for more in the new year. See you then!