Valve revealed Steam’s Best of 2019 lists, including the top-selling VR games of the year. The section is split into platinum, gold, silver and bronze subdivisions, along with a section purely for the best VR releases of 2019.

The platinum category features the top VR sellers “as measured by gross revenue this year,” Steam said. It consists of Blade & Sorcery, Skryim VR, Arizona Sunshine, Gorn, VR Kanojo, Boneworks, Fallout 4 VR, Pavlov, Superhot VR, Beat Saber, Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (H3VR), and Zero Caliber.

The gold has Virtual Desktop, Moss, Creed: Rise to Glory, Budget Cuts, Pistol Whip, Sairento VR, Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator, Onward, Half-Life: Alyx, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality and Contractors.

The silver and bronze tiers feature more titles than platinum and silver, including prominent games such as Space Pirate Trainer, Tilt Brush, and Espire 1. You can view the full VR top sellers list here, where you’ll also find many of the listed games on sale at the time of this report.

It is interesting to see Boneworks, which only released a few weeks ago, in the platinum category. And preorders for Valve’s flagship VR title Half-Life: Alyx — which is slated for release in March — pushed it into the gold category.

Beat Saber also made it onto overall top-sellers list for 2019, which includes all games, in the bronze tier. It is the only VR-only title on the list. No Man’s Sky, which supports both VR and non-VR modes, also made the bronze tier for the year as well.

VR headsets were very popular during the holiday season with both Oculus Quest and Valve Index backordered as far as February 2020 from the Oculus website and Steam, respectively. Facebook recently added the Oculus Link connection for Oculus Quest which allows for a wired connection to Steam.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2019