Microsoft announced today that Grand Theft Auto V is now available on Xbox Game Pass.

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the most popular games of all time. The open-world game has sold over 115 million copies since its release in 2013. Despite its age, it remained a top-seller in 2019.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives Xbox One users access to a library of downloadable games. For $10 a month, subscribers can play over 200 games.

GTAV also comes with Grand Theft Auto Online, a multiplayer take on the franchise that is a large reason why the game has had such long legs. Rockstar constantly updates the experience with new modes and items.

Microsoft brings its own exclusives to Game Pass the day they release, but securing popular third-party titles for the service is always a big win. That’s especially true when the third-party game is one of the most popular of all time.