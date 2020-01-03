If “underwater scooters” become the next big thing, then Sublue has it covered. The company is introducing its latest compact product, the Sublue MixPro, which has two propellers to pull you along underwater while you take marine life photos and videos.

The Los Angeles company will show off the MixPro next week at CES 2020, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas.

The idea is to turn your undersea dive or swim into an adventure. The latest Sublue high-performance underwater motor system can pull you along at 1.8 meters per second.

Image Credit: Sublue

It has an extended, 60-minute battery life; two-speed model selection and buoyancy regulator; and a lightweight design. It also has a colorful LED display that shows power consumption, speed model, and low battery warning. Most importantly for underwater selfies, the MixPro has a waterproof phone case mount so users can easily record moments while diving or swimming.

The MixPro can take you to a depth of 40 meters (131 feet). It weighs 4.5 pounds, and it can recharge its batteries in two hours. It is designed for people 8 years old and up.

Image Credit: Sublue

In previous product announcements, Sublue promoted the Seabow, a one-handed scooter for deep sea divers (revealed last year at CES); the WhiteShark Mix, an underwater scooter with a dual-motor; and the Swii, an electric kickboard great for little swimmers getting the hang of the water.

Sublue estimates it has 65% of the underwater scooter market globally, a new part of the recreational mobility space. The company makes underwater scooters and drones that have enabled everyday consumers to explore underwater worlds in a new way. Sublue has 190 patents.