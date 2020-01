GamesBeat Decides is ready to welcome in 2020 before it ends. We have about two solid months where new game releases slow down. Then, in March, it’s going to get wild through the end of the year. So join us as we check in with Tokyo Mirage Sessions FE Encore and imagine what we’ll do with some of this free time.

In the news, we talk about the start of AGDQ, Grand Theft Auto V on Game Pass, and WWE 2K20’s New Year’s bug. Join us for discussions on all that and more.