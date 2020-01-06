HyperX is jumping into new gaming categories yet again. Kingston’s games-focused division established a business selling memory. But then it got into gaming headsets, then mechanical keyboard, and mice. Now, the company is refreshing all of those products and launching a peripherals for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch.

The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Nintendo’s hybrid home/handheld console is a grip that improves the system’s functionality. It locks the Switch (not Switch Lite) into a protective shell with rubberized grips for better comfort. You also get an improved kickstand for a more gaming experience in tabletop mode. And, as the name suggests, the ChargePlay Clutch also includes a massive 6,000mAh battery. This should give your Switch several extra hours of play time.

If you don’t have a Switch, HyperX is launching a similar device for smartphones. The HyperX ChargePlay Clutch for Mobile is similar, but it includes wireless charging and a smaller battery.

These new products represent HyperX’s efforts to bring its product expertise to new customers. And the company thinks that is its best path forward.

“With an unwavering commitment to the ‘we’re all gamers’ philosophy, the HyperX CES lineup reflects our evolution of catering to enthusiast PC gamers to console gamers to mobile gamers and beyond,” HyperX general manager Mark Leathem said. “Whether competing in an online PC tournament or playing the latest title on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox, HyperX’s latest gaming peripherals and memory solutions provide the best-in-class for gamers as we drive HyperX to the next phase of growth.”

The ChargePlay Clutch for Switch or Mobile are $60 each. The Switch version is available this month. The mobile version is coming in Q2.

HyperX refreshes product lines with a wireless-charging headset and more

While HyperX is creating products for Switch and smartphones, but it’s also updating its existing lineup as well. It has the new Alloy Origins RGB gaming keyboard, which is launching in March for $110. Or you can get the Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse for $60. It also has faster versions of its Fury DDR4 memory that is available now for 3733MHz. And now it’s launching a 64GB Impact DDR4 memory kit at 3200MHz starting at $158 this month.

But HyperX is probably best known now for its Cloud headsets, and it is coming out with a new version of its wireless Flight variation. The HyperX Cloud Flight S still connects wirelessly for low-latency audio with 30 hours of battery life. But this version is also getting Qi wireless charging as well. This means you can just drop the headset onto a charging pad when you’re done and never have to worry about plugging it in. This could make the Cloud Flight S something you never have to think about except when you’re putting it on.

The HyperX Cloud Flight S is coming in February for $160.