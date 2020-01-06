Marseille is announcing the global availability of the mClassic, a plug-and-play graphics processor that can upgrade the graphics performance of older video game consoles.

The mClassic enhances lower-resolution video to near-native 4K or Super HD, providing gamers with a sharper, clearer picture of their favorite video games. With built-in anti-aliasing, no lag time, enhanced color depth, and increased depth of field, the mClassic takes both modern and retro gameplay to the next level.

Marseille designed it to work with all gaming consoles, including Nintendo Switch and retro systems such as GameCube and Dreamcast.

Most gamers who can afford the latest gaming hardware would turn their noses up at such solutions, as you lose a lot of performance for any add-on solution that uses slower external connectors to enhance processing. Designing a graphics processor into a console is of course the fastest way to get high performance.

Image Credit: Marseille

But Marseille’s solution is inexpensive at $100, and the company believes it could make sense for gamers who want performance but don’t want to spend the money upgrading to something new.

The company is showing the graphics processor at Pepcom’s Digital Experience event at CES 2020.

In 2017, Marseille introduced its mCable Gaming Edition, an HDMI cable capable of improving the video resolution of existing console games and video content. Customers asked for a compact version that was also capable of upscaling content from older systems and preserving the 4:3 aspect ratio of classic games. As a result, Marseille developed the mClassic, a plug-and-play edition that delivers a better gaming experience for both modern and retro consoles.

To provide gamers with an enhanced visual experience, mClassic’s patented technology redraws every single pixel on the screen on the fly at 120 FPS with near-zero latency, eliminating jagged edges that are smoothed over by the company’s advanced anti-aliasing algorithm, Marseille said.

Image Credit: Marseille

While graphics video processors typically focus on either the “sharpness” or “naturalness” of an image, mClassic ensures images are balanced. This allows users to play games on Nintendo Switch, Sony PS4, and even the Nintendo GameCube in up to 1440p60 on supported monitors.

Marseille CEO Amine Chabane said in a statement that console gamers have always been limited by locked hardware, but with the plug-and-play mClassic, they can now do their own upgrades without modifying the console. Marseille’s creative partner and mClassic designer, Arabian Prince, created the design for the product.

It supports HDMI High Definition Audio for a full range of high definition audio types including DSD, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby Atmos. The product features Marseille’s VTV-122X chip, 4K Chroma 4:4:4 Scaler Processor, HDMI 1.4b Receiver/Transmitter and 120 FPS Graphic Post-Processor. It can upscale gameplay up to 1440p60 on supported TVs and monitors.

Image Credit: Marseille

And it works on any native HDMI output device, including the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, and retro consoles including GameCube and Dreamcast. The mClassic has three function selection modes for all preferred methods of play:

Scaling off : Setting the mClassic to this mode allows the original signal to pass right through and be completely unaltered.

: Setting the mClassic to this mode allows the original signal to pass right through and be completely unaltered. Scaling on : The default mode, this selection allows mClassic to upscale original content by redrawing every single pixel on the fly at 120 FPS.

: The default mode, this selection allows mClassic to upscale original content by redrawing every single pixel on the fly at 120 FPS. Retro game mode: This mode gives users 4:3 output for all retro content while still providing all the visual benefits of the mClassic. Perfect for capture, quick gameplay, or to get around an issue with a TV that won’t adjust the aspect ratio.

The mClassic weighs less than an ounce and measures 0.8 inches x 1.6 inches x 2.2 inches.

Marseille first launched the concept for mClassic on Indiegogo in September 2019, quickly acquiring more than $800,000 in consumer backing, well surpassing the brand’s initial $50,000 funding goal. The mClassic was delivered to backers soon after and is now officially widely available. Marseille was founded in 2005 and it is based in Santa Clara, California.