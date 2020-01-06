Seagate is launching its FireCuda Gaming solid-state drive (SSD) and BarraCuda Fast SSD with the goal of hooking gamers who are on the go.

SSDs are faster than hard drives, but historically they’ve been more expensive and don’t have as much storage capacity compared to hard disks. But they’re becoming a better solution for gamers because the capacity is getting better and so are the speeds. Meanwhile, gamers are playing on the go

And since they’re for gamers, the products have customizable LED lights to suit a gamer’s style. The storage company made the announcement at CES 2020, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

Image Credit: Seagate

Designed as a companion to Seagate’s recently released FireCuda Gaming Dock, the portable FireCuda Gaming SSD delivers high-performance with several storage capacities. It marries Seagate’s FireCuda NVMe 510 SSD and the SuperSpeed USB 20Gb/s (USB 3.2 Gen2×2) interface, with fast read speeds of up to 2,000 megabytes per second.

The drive comes with capacities of 500 gigabytes, 1 terabyte, and 2TB. Its design has a chisel metal enclosure with customizable RGB LED lighting. Gamers can personalize the drive’s full-range RGB LED with the free Seagate Toolkit software and synchronize the LEDs with a FireCuda Gaming Dock, creating an immersive setup across their computer room.

Image Credit: Seagate

Also new to the Seagate SSD line-up is the BarraCuda Fast SSD, a lower-end and more mobile offering. It comes with 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB versions.

With mobile gamers and active power users in mind, the SATA SSD external drive features rapid read/write speeds of up to 540 MB/s for improved gameplay and quick file transfers. The pocket-sized drive features a green LED and offers versatility with a USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C port. It is PC and Mac (exFAT) compatible, includes Seagate’s Toolkit with simple backup and sync, and has a complimentary two-month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan.

Available in March, the FireCuda Gaming SSD includes a five-year limited warranty and retails for $190 (500GB), $260 (1TB), and $500 (2TB). Seagate’s BarraCuda Fast SSD is available this February, offers a three-year limited warranty, and retails for $95 (500GB), $170 (1TB), and $300 (2TB).