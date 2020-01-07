Kentucky Route Zero is complete, and it’s coming to consoles before the end of January. Developer Cardboard Computer revealed that Kentucky Route Zero’s fifth episode as well as the TV Edition will debut January 28. You can grab it on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in addition to PC. The TV Edition includes all five episodes. On PC, you’ll need to get the Season Pass.

If you want to confirm this information for yourself, you can call the Kentucky Route Zero information hotline at 1-858-WHEN-KRZ. I did just that, and you can listen to the message in the video above.

Kentucky Route Zero is a magical adventure with point-and-click mechanics, and it is also one of the most important indie games of the last decade. It tells the story of a secret highway that runs beneath Kentucky’s cave system, which you definitely visited if you were ever a Boy Scout in Ohio. Throughout the adventure, you play along with a variety of characters, such as a delivery driver, a repair woman who must deal with ghosts, and more.

The game has a dedicated following who has waited for years for the saga to reach its conclusion, and now they can see the story through to the end.

Cardboard Computer originally announced Kentucky Route Zero’s final episode way back in 2017. It was supposed to come to Switch and PC in 2018. That never materialized. Instead, fans had to wait until 2020. We’ll see if the wait pays off.