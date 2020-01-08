For the 20th year in a row, the Game Developers Choice Awards will assemble in San Francisco to celebrate the medium’s creative and technical achievements. Portal and Left 4 Dead designer Kim Swift is hosting the event, which has also revealed the nominees across all of its categories.

Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions leads all games with seven nominations, including Game of the Year. Remedy Entertainment’s Control and Mobius Digital’s Outer Wilds both have five each and are also up for Game of the Year.

The Game Developers Choice Awards picks its nominees and winners using the International Choice Awards Network. That’s an invite-only organization of developers from a variety of disciplines.

The Awards themselves will happen at 6:30 p.m. March 18 at the San Francisco Moscone Center. It is part of the Game Developers Conference and the Independent Games Festival. You can watch it live on GDC’s Twitch channel.

Here is the full list of nominees, according to the GDC Awards: