Sony Interactive Entertainment is continuing its shift from regional divisions to a unified worldwide operation. Now, the PlayStation company is bringing in Veronica Rogers to manage that transition as its new head of global business operations.

Rogers reports directly to SIE president and chief executive officer Jim Ryan. The new PlayStation vice president previously worked in similar positions at Microsoft and Dell, and now she’s going to use that experience to benefit Sony’s current strategy.

“Veronica brings a wealth of experience leading global sales organizations, managing strategic partnerships, developing innovative business models, and building world class teams,” SIE president Jim Ryan said. “She will play a crucial role in scaling the business, and I’m thrilled she has brought her expertise to the PlayStation family.”

Rogers, like much of the current PlayStation leadership, is a product of Europe. She studied economics at Cambridge University and the London School of Economics. She joins Ryan, who long oversaw PlayStation’s European division. And also joins new Sony Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst.

“The PlayStation brand is one of the most beloved in the world, and I am excited to join a company that has such a passionate community, legendary history, and an amazing leadership team,” said Rogers. “My experience leading global sales organizations will help excel the PlayStation business and deliver the best gaming experiences to fans across the world.”

A single, European-led PlayStation business

This is part of an ongoing transformation for Sony Interactive Entertainment. The company used to have three major regions that ran as silos. PlayStation of Japan, Europe, and America all acted almost independently.

But Sony is throwing out that old model. It has put Ryan in charge of bringing the entire worldwide infrastructure under one leadership system. And Ryan has made it clear that he wants that to start in Europe. When Ryan moved Hulst from director of Guerrilla Games to the head of Sony Worldwide Studios, he emphasized that point.

“Hermen is a European who will be taking one of the major offices at PlayStation,” Ryan told GamesIndustry.biz. “I think everybody in Europe should be thrilled and happy and proud that is happening.”

And as Sony Europe takes over PlayStation, many of the company’s other leaders have left. That includes Shawn Layden, who made a sudden departure in September.

Of course, all of this comes as Sony is preparing for the launch of the PlayStation 5. The company already announced the console is coming this holiday, and it even revealed the logo at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week.

PlayStation 4 has dominated sales worldwide compared to Microsoft’s Xbox One — and that is especially true in Europe. Now, Ryan, Hulst, and Rogers will have a chance to replicate that once again but on a global scale.