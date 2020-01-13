Quantifying the proportion of displaced people and their locations in the wake of natural disasters is often a Sisyphean task. In an effort to furnish humanitarian organizations and government agencies alike with better information, Facebook today launched a new version of its Displacement Maps that calculates displacement levels on a daily cadence.

The improved Displacement Maps — which come roughly a year after the initial version was released as a part of Facebook’s Disaster Maps product suite — was co-developed by the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, says the social network. They tap aggregated and de-identified data from users of Facebook’s cross-platform apps who have opted into location history.

“Partners such as SEEDS India and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health have used previous versions of our displacement maps for disaster response and public health research, and we hope that our full list of over 100 NGO and research partners will be able to leverage these new maps to fulfill their missions,” wrote Facebook researchers Eugenia Giraudy, Paige Maas, Shankar Iyer, Alex Dow, Alex Pompe. “As climate change increases the frequency and severity of natural disasters, response organizations require improved data to better understand the dynamics of weather-based displacement.”

Facebook says analyzes the patterns of people in areas affected by natural disasters that exhibit “abrupt changes” in their movement patterns, aggregated to a city level. To establish a baseline, Displacement Maps first analyzes normal movement patterns in the 30-day period before the crisis. Then, it looks at patterns in the two-week period after the crisis and compares them with the pre-crisis patterns, calculating and comparing people’s home location and their typical distance traveled away from home for both time periods.

Image Credit: Facebook

Displacement Maps now defines populations as “displaced” if they reside at least two kilometers (roughly 1.2 miles) away from their pre-crisis home, and if the distance traveled away from their pre-crises home location has doubled. It considers populations “never displaced” if either of the aforementioned conditions aren’t met, and “unknown” if people haven’t connected to Facebook at least three days in the two-week period post-crisis.

Starting on day 15 after the crisis, Displacement Maps generates daily updates of the population status to count the number of people displaced and returned within and across cities, aggregating to a country level when the city count is too low. People originally classified as displaced are considered “returned” once they’re observed for three days in a row less than two kilometers away from their home.

Facebook says that the improved Displacement Maps have been applied to Cyclone Fani in India and Bangladesh, where they’ve helped to show that areas like Bhubaneswar experienced a 15% displacement compared with cities near the Kolkata area, which experienced only 1% to 2% displacement. Applied to Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan in October 2019, Displacement Maps revealed large numbers of people leaving the Tokyo area.

“[B]ecause we generate disaster maps for a wide variety of natural disasters — not just big ones — our displacement data can fill gaps where official statistics do not exist,” wrote Giraudy, Maas, Iyer, Dow, and Pompe. “We hope that our new displacement maps are a valuable resource for our partners in disaster response and that this work helps improve the delivery of services to populations in need around the world.”