Sony is skipping E3 2020. The PlayStation 5 will not show up at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June, according to the publisher. Sony Interactive Entertainment skipped the event in 2019, and now it’s making that two years in a row.

The company is preparing to launch the PlayStation 5 this holiday, so it still plans to participate in multiple events. But it explained that the current “vision” for E3 2020 doesn’t jive with how it wants to roll out its next-gen console.

Here’s the full statement from a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson:

“After thorough evaluation, SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year.” “We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

But Sony hasn’t just skipped E3 recently. It also decided against holding its PSX fan event in 2019. It hasn’t said if that gathering will return in 2020 or not.

E3 organizer responds to PlayStation skipping the event

In a post on its website, a spokesperson for the Entertainment Software Association group that organizes E3 made the following statement:

“E3 is a signature event celebrating the video game industry and showcasing the people, brands and innovations redefining entertainment loved by billions of people around the world. E3 2020 will be an exciting, high-energy show featuring new experiences, partners, exhibitor spaces, activations, and programming that will entertain new and veteran attendees alike. Exhibitor interest in our new activations is gaining the attention of brands that view E3 as a key opportunity to connect with video game fans worldwide.”

