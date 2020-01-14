Netmarble announced today that its current chief global officer, Seungwon Lee, will become the South Korean mobile gaming company’s new co-CEO starting in February.

Lee has been with Netmarble since 2007, starting as vice president of corporate strategy. Prior to his time at Netmarble, he was an executive for Yahoo working for its South Korea marketing division. He will join the current CEO, Young-sig Kwon. He will focus on Netmarble’s gaming businesses, while Lee will take care of management and global operations.

That will make Lee essential to Netmarble’s plans for global success. Netmarble is popular in its home country of South Korea, but the company has been working with globally recognized brands like Disney, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball as it looks to expand its reach around the world.

Netmarble has over 6,000 employees. The company is behind popular mobile games like the MMO Lineage 2: Revolution and the fighting game Marvel: Future Fight.