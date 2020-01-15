Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is opening up some of its preorder-exclusive content for everyone going forward. That includes a bumble bee skin for your droid and an orange lightsaber blade.

All of this content was previously available for anyone who preordered Fallen Order. But now, everyone can get them. Here’s the full list of content:

Orange lightsaber blade color

Mygeeto campaign lightsaber hilt

Umbaran campaign lightsaber hilt

Bee-D-1 skin

Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis skin

These unlocks come as part of a new patch for the Star Wars adventure. The update fixes a number of issues including one that caused the Photomode camera to interfere with the world. Developer Respawn Entertainment posted all of the changes in a thread on the game’s official Reddit subforum.

Highlights of those fixes include adjusting the photomode. Previously, the camera had a real physical presence in the world, which enabled it to block things like incoming rockets. More frustratingly, however, the camera could get ahead of the player and trigger in-world events that break the game. Respawn has addressed all of that.

The studio has also performed a number of other improvements and fixes.

One thing that this update doesn’t include is a New Game+ mode. If you want to continue playing, at this point, you can 100% your original save or start over from scratch. If you want to start from the beginning with your powers unlocked, you are out of luck.

But Respawn is still cleaning up and polishing aspects of the game, and it might have a list of fixes it wants to get through before it adds anything substantial and new. This one? A long time we will have to watch.