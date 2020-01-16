It’s time to look back at the top 20 best-selling games of 2019. Industry-tracking firm The NPD Group released its annual report, which details the games that made the most money in the United States. As you might expect, Call of Duty is once again on top. But basketball, football, and guns are still popular throughout the chart.

Overall, the industry generated $14.581 billion in sales from video game hardware, full-game software, accessories, and game cards. That is down 13% from $16.695 billion in 2018. That decline came across all categories.

Software was down 9% from $7.2 billion to $6.6 billion. But hardware was the biggest drag. It dropped 22% from $5 billion to $3.9 billion. Accessories and game cards, meanwhile, dropped 7% from $4.4 billion to $4.1 billion.

Most gaming fans are simply over the current generation and are looking forward to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

“Annual dollar software sales dropped 9 percent to $6.6 billion,” said Piscatella. “Declines were experienced across all platforms in December, while Switch was the only platform with gains for the year.”

Let’s check out the charts.

2019’s top 20 best-selling games of the year

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption II Minecraft FIFA 20 Anthem Pokemon Sword Resident Evil 2 2019 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Days Gone New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

2019’s top 10 best-selling Xbox One games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Borderlands 3 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Anthem Red Dead Redemption II Grand Theft Auto V

2019’s top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Borderlands 3 Kingdom Hearts III Days Gone MLB 19: The Show Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

2019’s top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Mario Kart 8* Pokemon Sword* Luigi’s Mansion 3* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokemon Shield* Super Mario Maker 2* The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening* Super Mario Party*

2019’s top 10 best-selling Nintendo 3DS games