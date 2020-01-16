Nintendo announced today that Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He (or she) will be available on January 28.

This is the fifth and final character that is part of the game’s Fighters Pass, although Nintendo has said that it will be adding more roster members in the future. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate came out in December 2018 and has become one of the Switch’s most popular games, selling over 15.7 million copies.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been able to use DLC to keep itself fresh with new fighters while giving Nintendo a way to profit from people who have already bought the game. The Fighters Pass costs $25, or you can buy each additional character for $6 each. Each member of the Fighters Pass also comes with a new stage and music.

Byleth is playable as a male or female in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and both of those options will be in Smash, too.

Three Houses came out in July. The strategy RPG became a hit for Switch, selling over 2.29 million copies. This addition may be exciting for many Fire Emblem fans, but some Smash players complain that Ultimate already has too many Fire Emblem characters (not counting Byleth, it has seven of them). “Another FE” was even trending in the U.S. on Twitter following the announcement.

It certainly isn’t as … well, surprising an addition as the other Fighters Pass additions, which have been non-Nintendo characters from third-parties, like Atlus’s Joker from Persona 5 and Terry from SNK’s Fatal Fury. There is also a recurring joke/complaint among many Smash fans that the game has too many characters who use swords. Whelp … they get more swords! Although Byleth’s arsenal does include other weapons, including an axe and bow.

But, again, this won’t be the last DLC character for Ultimate. So there’s still hope for Dante or Sora or whoever you’re dreaming of seeing in Smash. And if you wish that the house leaders from Three Houses were playable instead, Ultimate does have color variants for Byleth that makes the character look a bit like them. The DLC will also add Garreg Mach Monastery as a new stage. The level will move characters through various locations in the castle, which serves as your home base in Three Houses.