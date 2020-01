Disappointed about Byleth (another Fire Emblem character) being the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Well, you can also play as Cuphead! Kind of.

Nintendo will add a costume for Mii Fighters base on Microsoft’s popular run-and gun game, which also came out for Switch.

Altair from Assassin’s Creed, the Rabbids, Mega Man X, and MegaMan.exe are also getting Mii Fighter costumes.

They will all be available as DLC on January 28.