Cyberpunk 2077 is delayed. The sci-fi adventure is not going to make it out for its April release date. Developer CD Projekt Red revealed today that it is now coming September 17. This gives the studio more time to polish the game (such as fixing more bugs and working on other systems) before it launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Here’s how the developer explained the delay in a statement on Twitter.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there’s still work to be done. Night city is massive — full of stories, content, and places to visit, but due to the sheer scale and complexity of it all, we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing, and polishing. We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowing achievement for this generationg and postponing launch will us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.” “Expect more regular updates on progress as we get closer to the new release date.”

This pushes Cyberpunk 2077 out of a busy first half of the year. Now it’s no longer breathing down the neck of Final Fantasy VII Remake. But at the same time, it is now sandwiched right in the buildup to the next-gen console releases: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are coming this holiday.

A September release date is about the latest the game can go before getting swept up in the hype for new hardware.

While PlayStation 5 and Xbox have backward compatibility, CD Projekt Red is likely worried about the optics. The studio built the game for PC and the current-gen hardware. And people may not want to buy a game for old systems if they just spent $500-plus on a shiny new console.