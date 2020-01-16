Managing multiple apps across cloud environments isn’t a walk in the park by any stretch. That’s why Ran Ribenzaft and Demisto veteran Nitzan Shapira cofounded Epsagon, which uses distributed tracing and agentless code to give engineers greater visibility into apps. Two years after its founding, the company has found success, more than quadrupling its customer roster in the past 12 months alone and expanding into verticals such as the internet of things, technology, retail, media, insurance, smart mobility, and telecommunications.
This momentum evidently impressed investors like U.S. Venture Partners, which led the $16 million series A Epsagon announced this morning. Previous backers Lightspeed Venture Partners and StageOne Ventures also contributed to the round, which CEO Shapira says will fuel growth on the R&D, sales, and marketing sides of Epsagon’s business. “Cloud microservices have enabled companies to build applications faster than ever before, yet visibility into what’s working and what’s running in production remains a challenge,” he said. “[T]oday we’re continuously evolving our … platform to scale with the growing cloud microservices stack.”
Via Transportation, Volta, Healthline, Freenet Group, and Farmer’s Fridge are among the companies using Epsagon’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, which monitors and helps troubleshoot problems with production and development apps and microservices (i.e., loosely coupled services). It’s able to run in a container, virtual machine, or function-as-a-service (FaaS) in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud without arduous coding or tagging required. And it automatically traces and connects requests in transactions to eliminate the need for sampling.
With Epsagon, customers can search across traces and payloads and log in through a web dashboard. There, they’re able to see collated metrics, errors, and analyses in several visual formats (like charts and tables), as well as program alerting rules, which can notify teams via email, Webhook, Slack, or Microsoft Teams when something goes wrong.