Today is a day for Fire Emblem! Along with Nintendo announcing Byleth as the next character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, we also got details for Fire Emblem: Three Houses next DLC.

Cindered Shadows will add new story content to the Switch strategy RPG. It introduces a fourth house, the Ashen Wolves, which comes with a new cast of characters that you can take into battle. It releases on February 13.

Three Houses has been a hit since its launch in July, selling over 2.29 million copies. DLC like this gives Nintendo a way to continue to make money from those who already bought the game.

This is part of an expansion pass for the game that costs $25.