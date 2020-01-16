Google is still plugging away on adding features to its Stadia game-streaming service. In a blog post, the company highlighted some of the recent improvements. It then went on to talk about some of its upcoming plans. Those include Google’s intentions to work with developers to launch 10 timed exclusives on Stadia.

“Looking at our upcoming lineup, we are tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020,” reads the Stadia blog post. “And we are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch. We’re working with our partners to share more on those games soon.”

So far, Google hasn’t provided any details on those exclusives. The corporation recently acquired Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios. And it’s possible that team could have something. But whatever exclusives Stadia ends up with before the summer, it’s going to face stiff competition.

Publishers are already packing the first half of 2020 to the brim. Releases like Doom Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us: Part 2, and more are all launching before June.

Still, exclusives are crucial to the success of a gaming platform, and Google is dedicating resources to delivering that to Stadia players.

Stadia is getting timed exclusives, but it’s also getting feature upgrades

While exclusives are on the way, Google is also hammering away on its Stadia servers with updates to the overall experience.

“Gamers can expect more features coming to Stadia in Q1 and beyond,” reads the blog post. “A key benefit of our platform is that we can add these features without any updates or downloads.”

Here’s what Google plans over the next three months:

4K video streams through the browser version of Stadia

More functions for the Assistant button when playing on the Web

Adding support for Stadia on more Android phones

Enabling the Stadia controller to work wirelessly when playing on the Web

All of these should hit by the end of March. And the company should start talking about its upcoming timed exclusives in that same time frame. For now, however, you can always use the Stream Connect feature to see a picture-in-picture version of what your squadmates are doing in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint.