The NPD Group released its annual video game report for the United States, and it included some tidbits for the last 10 years as well. For hardware, Nintendo Switch was the No. 1 console of 2019. But for the 2010s as a whole, PlayStation 4 outsold everything else.

“Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of both December and 2019,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said. “While Sony’s PlayStation 4 finished as the best-selling hardware of the decade.”

PlayStation 4 has surpassed 106 million consoles sold, which puts it ahead of the Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 3.

But back in 2019, spending on hardware is down sharply in the U.S. Consumers are looking ahead to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And the last year didn’t have a massive release like Red Dead Redemption 2 to drive people to pick up new systems. And at this point, consoles have saturated the market.

“Hardware spending in December 2019 declined 17% when compared to a year ago, to $973 million,” said Piscatella. “Annual hardware spending fell 22 percent, to $3.9 billion. Nintendo Switch gains could not offset declines across other platforms.”

Hardware spending should continue to decline even compared to a weak 2019. Gamers already have their hardware and are going to save their spare cash to put toward a next-gen box instead.