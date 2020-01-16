Tilting Point has partnered with filmmaker Gaumont and game developer Big Wolf Games to launch a new idle clicker mobile game, Narcos: Idle Cartel, based on the popular Netflix show.

Narcos: Idle Cartel is based on the same world as the popular American crime drama, Narcos. In Narcos: Idle Cartel, players will be introduced to the dangerous world of the cartels, alongside protagonists who inherited a family business and are confronted with the difficult choice of keeping their hands clean or doing whatever it takes to survive.

Co-developed by Tilting Point and Big Wolf Games, the game will be available on iOS and Android devices in 2020. It’s another sign that Netflix sees the value of dipping its toes into games, which are bigger than movies and music combined.

In Narcos: Idle Cartel players will become part of the Narcos story as they live out new narratives inspired by the hit show. Players will build and improve their own cartel operation from the ground up while competing against each other in limited time events to earn special rewards and favors from the legendary El Patrón and other figureheads who will help grow their business empire.

Image Credit: Tilting Point

Samir El-Agili, president of Tilting Point, said in a statement that Big Wolf is an expert in the idle games genre, and they know how to combine narrative and idle gameplay. That’s why Big Wolf is the right developer for this game, he said.

Ismail Maiyegun, chairman of Big Wolf, said in a statement that Tilting Point has a rich pedigree in bringing major intellectual properties to mobile gamers. Tilting Point has scaled over 65 games from small titles to bigger hits with its user acquisition skills. The company is currently scaling 26 games and partnering on four co-development projects. Big Wolf is based in Karachi, Pakistan and San Francisco.

The game is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store and will launch globally on iOS and Android devices in 2020.