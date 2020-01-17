It’s going to take a few more months for Tony Stark to get off of the ground. Developer Camouflaj announced today it is delaying Marvel’s Iron Man VR for PlayStation 4. It is now coming May 15. At that time, you can get the superhero simulator for $40. Here’s Camouflaj’s full statement, which it posted to Twitter:

“In order to deliver on our vision and meet the high expectations of our amazing community, we’ve made the difficult decision to move Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a May 15, 2020 release. We truly appreciate your patience and understanding. You’ll be hearing from us again soon!”

Iron Man VR is an original game for PlayStation VR that Camouflaj originally planned to launch February 28. It puts players in the role of robot-suited hero. As you might expect, gameplay focuses on flying around and shooting down enemies using Iron Man’s repulsor gloves and other weapons.

The game tells the story of a Tony Stark that backs away from the world of making weapons. After years of retirement, however, the villainous Ghost attacks Tony using some of his old technology. At the same time, Ghost uses her hacking skills to take out Stark Industries locations around the world. Players will have to uncover Ghost’s motivation while also protecting people caught in the crossfire.

As for how this all works, the game will put an emphasis on upgrading the Iron Man suit. You can add new features and customizations throughout the adventure.

Iron Man VR is only for PSVR, you will need Sony’s headset as well as the camera and two PlayStation Move controllers.