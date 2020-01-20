Developer Techland announced today that Dying Light 2 will be missing its spring 2020 release window. The studio did not offer up a time frame for the arrival of the open-world zombie game.

Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

The first Dying Light came out in 2015 and became a hit, selling over 5 million copies. The sequel takes place five years after the events of the original.

This seems to be the season for announcing delays, as other high profile games like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Cyberpunk 2077 have also moved their release dates. Dying Light 2’s delay isn’t quite as surprising, as the title never even had a concrete release day.

Square Enix is publishing Dying Light 2. Along with it and Final Fantasy VII Remake, the company also recently moved the date for Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix is doing a lot of shuffling right now.

Dying Light 2 is one of many major zombie games coming out this year, along with Resident Evil 3 and The Last of Us Part II. Last year, both Resident Evil 2 and Days Gone managed to be hits, so it seems like gamers aren’t tired of zombies yet.