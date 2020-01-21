On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, everyone’s mad about Byleth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The crew also dives into the best-selling games of the last decade. Also, what is going on with the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) now that PlayStation isn’t showing up. But, of course, the big news is game delays. Everything is getting a delay except for games that already got delayed out of 2019. Join us as we break it all down, won’t you?

Later in the episode, GamesBeat reviews editor Mike Minotti talks about splitting his time between World of Warcraft and its Classic counterpart. GamesBeat PC gaming editor Jeff Grubb, meanwhile, is getting deep into Disco Elysium.

Here are the games we talk about:

Until next week!