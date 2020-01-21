Game developer and publisher Double Eleven announced today that it is opening a new studio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia later this spring.

Double Eleven’s headquarters Teesside, England. This new location will turn the company into a worldwide studio and give it access to Asian markets, one of the most important regions in gaming.

The company has helped to publish hits like Goat Simulator and the survival game Rust (both of which are a bit quirky). It is also developing Minecraft Dungeons along with Mojang, the Microsoft-owned makers of Minecraft (one of the most popular and best-selling games in the world). That project is coming out in 2020. The studio also worked with Microsoft on last year’s Crackdown 3.

Double Eleven’s headquarters in the U.K. has about 100 employees. The company prides itself on offering its staff a positive work-life balance while avoiding crunch.

The Malaysia studio will “support and bolster” the U.K. team. Double Eleven is hiring for the expansion now.