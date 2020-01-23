The Tetris Company has partnered with N3twork to release a new version of Tetris for mobile, available now for Android and iOS devices.

This new Tetris is free to download outside of China and New Zealand. It offers the traditional Tetris puzzle game experience using swipe controls, and players can customize it by using five different themes and 50 avatars.

Tetris is one of the most recognizable games in the world. The original came out in the USSR back in 1984 for computers, but the franchise’s popularity grew after it released for the NES and Game Boy later that decade. And we’re still getting new Tetris experiences, including the recent battle royale-inspired Tetris 99 for Switch and the trippy Tetris Effect for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Tetris has been available on mobile. Heck, as long as mobile gaming has been a thing, there has been some kind of Tetris game (official or otherwise) for the platform. Other Tetris games have already earned over 500 million downloads. While this version is debuting with just a traditional solo mode, N3twork plans to add more features.

N3twork is a mobile studio based in San Francisco. The fantasy puzzle RPG Legendary: Game of Heroes is its flagship title.