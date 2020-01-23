Pornhub, the porn site with more than 10 million members, has launched a Tor mirror site that gives users extra protections for their online activity. Now you can view porn in peace.

Tor is a privacy-focused browser that makes it more difficult to monitor users’ online activity. The BBC, Facebook, and the New York Times made similar moves recently.

Users can now access Pornhub on the Tor Network via an Onion URL. The move serves to bolster user privacy, ensure network security, and alleviate concerns about browsing habits among LGBT users whose preferences remain criminalized in certain countries.

While certain site capabilities such as account login and, consequently, the ability to upload content are disabled while using the Tor site, users are nonetheless able to enjoy completely safe and anonymous browsing on the platform, Pornhub said.

Corey Price, vice president at Pornhub, said in a statement that the company is privacy conscious and dedicated to ensuring confidentiality for users. The concerns are plentiful, whether it’s ill-willed hackers, compromising surveillance groups, and others, he said. So the company set up internal safeguards to help anonymize the online activity and communication of their users and keep personal information and digital footprint free from prying eyes, he said.

A Tor browser attempts to hide a person’s location and identity by sending data across the Internet via a very circuitous route and routing it through a series of other computers. Encryption applied at each point along this route makes it very hard to connect a person to any particular browsing activity.

The launch of Pornhub’s Tor browser follows other efforts by the company to ensure the confidentiality and privacy of users.

In 2018, the company announced the launch of a free virtual private network (VPN) to provide users with an encrypted connection that protects their privacy and personal information, allowing them to browse the internet anonymously and without restrictions.

That same year the company announced it is accepting cryptocurrency to keep current with its community’s payment preferences, allowing users to make anonymous transactions by obfuscating the IP address and geolocation of its users so that they are untraceable, to pay for all Pornhub purchases. And in 2017 the company announced a switch to HTTPS as part of a major security upgrade against hackers and malware.