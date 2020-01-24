(Reuters) — Italy’s competition watchdog has launched proceedings against Facebook for non-compliance with a previous request it had made regarding improper commercial practices in the group’s treatment of user data, the agency said on Friday.

The procedure could lead to a possible fine of up to 5 million euros ($5.6 million), it said in a statement.

In November 2018 the watchdog ruled that Facebook had not informed users properly about the collection and use, for commercial reasons, of the data they release.

It fined Facebook 5 million euros and asked it to publish an amending statement on the homepage of its website for Italy, on the Facebook app and on the personal page of each registered Italian user.

On Friday the regulator said Facebook had not done so.