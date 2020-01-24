ProGuides announced today that it has secured $5 million in seed funding.

ProGuides offers esports training via online courses, videos, and coaching. It helps players with popular games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Fortnite, Hearthstone, and League of Legends.

Early-stage consumer technology venture capital firm M13 led the funding round. Other investors include Amplify LA, Quest Venture Partners, and the GFR Fund. ProGuides will use the funds for more hires and to increase its user acquisition efforts.

The company has already hosted over 20,000 paid sessions. It has hosted 300 coaches.