One of Sony’s most beloved PSP games is getting a new life on the PlayStation 4. Sony announced today that Patapon 2 Remastered comes out on January 30.

The original version of Patapon 2 came out for Sony’s first portable console in 2008. Like its predecessor, it has players controlling an army by using buttons to create rhythmic commands. The original Patapon got a PS4 remaster in 2018.

The franchise had more entry, Patapon 3, which came out for the PSP in 2011. Sadly, aside from these remasters, the series has been dormant since then.

Patapon 2 Remaster makes the game playable in 4K, which is a big upgrade from the PSP’s 480×272 pixel screen. It will cost $15.

Now we just have to wait for Patapon 3 to get its remaster.