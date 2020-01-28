Online game distribution portal Chrono.gg has raised $5.5 million in funding to continue its business of selling one game at a time.

Pace Capital led the round, with other investors including BLH Venture Partners, Capital Factory, Courtside Ventures, and S3 Ventures.

Austin, Texas-based Chrono.gg is focused on engaging consumers via today’s top content creators in the interactive entertainment arena. The company plans to use the new funds for strategic team and portfolio building as it brings more triple-A brands to the platform in 2020 and beyond.

Justin Sacks, CEO of Chrono.gg, said that content creators are the driving force of discovery for entertainment, but there’s still a huge discrepancy in the value created by these people and the measurement of sales they drive.

He said his content creators can double the amount of money they make in a month by connecting the game sales they are driving back to them, creating a win-win for all involved.

The new funds will help grow the existing team as it focuses its efforts on expanding Chrono.gg’s turnkey solution for content creators to build their own fully branded and personalized digital game store.

The original stores, created for Chrono.gg’s content partners, provided solid proof-of-concept and surpassed expectations. The new store platform will provide any content creator the ability to create a branded store within minutes.

Pace Capital’s Chris Paik, who formerly served on the board of both Twitch and Patreon, led the round. Previously, Chrono.gg’s seed round of $1 million was led by AIM Group, along with BLH Partners and private investors.

Paik said in a statement that Chrono.gg’s creator stores “finally offer content creators in the gaming space a native, authentic way to monetize their work.”

Now in its fourth year, Chrono.gg continues to work alongside game publishers to form an evergreen library of brands for players which is then coupled with any content creator to quickly and easily build their own digital storefront. The platform’s unique business model continues to see success as it curates brands to the growing Chrono.gg community.

Chrono.gg has partnered with high-profile content creators and gaming personalities to drive awareness, interest, and sales. That helps independent game developers get increased exposure and influencers receive a portion of the sales they drive via their content.

The company has 14 employees.