Snap and developer Mojiworks are rolling out the Ready Chef Go mobile messaging game globally after a successful test in its first month.

The companies said that the players of the Snapchat cooking game served half a billion in-game orders during the first month. That doesn’t tell us how many downloads there were, but it does show there was a lot of engagement in the multiplayer game. You can play the game in a Snapchat window, without any need to download the content.

In Ready Chef Go, friends can play together to out-cook other teams of Snapchatters in quick rounds of up to 60 seconds, adding upgrades and ad-driven boosts to get ahead of competing chefs.

Ready Chef Go launched on December 19 to a limited audience.

Mojiworks is the first third-party developer to launch a game featuring 3D Bitmojis. In Ready Chef Go, players team up to prove that they’re the best Bitmoji chefs ever — brought to life through the 3D version of their beloved avatars.

The game currently includes six restaurant modes that are available at different times of day, and their short development cycles allow a lot of scope for seasonal modes and spontaneous in-game events. Mojiworks is currently working on new modes, progression elements, and friend-oriented perks for early 2020.

Image Credit: Snap

Mojiworks CEO Matthew Wiggins said in a statement that he was thrilled the game received such a warm reception and the studio is forging ahead on this and future projects with Snap.

Snap’s head of games partnerships, John Imah, said in a statement that the third-party game has been a hit with Snapchatters and the third-party program has been a success.

All Snap Games are designed for high-fidelity mobile gameplay between friends. Launched last April, Snap Games features a curated selection of both first and third-party titles.

Ready Chef Go is the sixth third-party title to launch on Snap Games, a synchronous gaming platform built on the powerful PlayCanvas game engine. In Snapchat, you can open a Chat or Group Chat with friends, and tap the rocket icon to launch Snap Games. Snapchatters can chat with friends through voice and text-based features as they play.

Founded in 2016, Mojiworks is based in Guildford, England. The studio is dedicated to social games for the world’s most popular chat and social apps.

Mojiworks focuses on social-first game design, using HTML5 to develop native-quality games that are playable on any device with no install required.