Subscribers to PlayStation Plus will be getting some notable free games for PlayStation 4 in February, including every game in the popular BioShock franchise.

BioShock: The Collection headlines February’s offerings. It includes remastered version of the original BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. This package of all three games together first came out in 2016.

PlayStation Plus users will also get The Sims 4, the popular life simulation game, along with Firewall Zero Hour, a shooter for PlayStation VR. You need the PSVR headset to play that one. All three games will be available to download from February 4 to March 2.

Giving more people access to BioShock could be beneficial to publisher 2K, as it is planning to revive the dormant franchise. The Sims 4 offers downloadable content, so even people who get it for free could spend money on the game. And giving out a PSVR game could help expand VR’s reach.

PlayStation Plus is Sony’s premium subscription service that gives users access to online multiplayer for many games. The free titles are incentives to encourage people to keep paying for their subscriptions. Both Microsoft and Nintendo offer similar services, giving away free games to encourage people to keep paying for online multiplayer access.