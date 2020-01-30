Mobile game insight and analytics specialist GameRefinery has acquired United Kingdom-based market insight platform, Reflection.io.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in Finland, GameRefinery lets mobile game developers, investors and

marketers ability to delve into the building blocks of mobile games to uncover the drivers behind success, including feature analysis, re-engagement mechanics, demographics, visual analysis, and monetization design.

GameRefinery’s database has more than 10,000 top-performing games. The acquisition of Reflection.io gives GameRefinery the ability to provide additional revenue and download data for iOS and Android games spanning 35 markets, on top of its feature-level insights.

Reflection.io’s platform uses statistical algorithms that predict revenues combined with download figures from publicly available data and transactional

sales data shared by publishers and developers.

Markus Råmark, CEO at GameRefinery, said in a statement that having the right data matters to any successful mobile game publisher. And combining Reflection.io’s data around installs and app revenues with GameRefinery’s data on game features and engagement will give publishers something they haven’t had before: actionable data connecting features to monetization.

Since launching in 2013, Reflection.io has worked with customers including Square Enix, Miniclip, Sky, BBC, Wooga, Endemol and Sega.

The plan is to incorporate Reflection.io’s capabilities into the GameRefinery portal over the coming months. In the meantime, the current platform will remain fully operational and accessible to existing customers at www.reflection.io.

GameRefinery has 25 employees, and its headquarters is in Helsinki. In an email, Råmark said there are no direct competitors for the complete offering of what the combined companies can do.

Råmark added: