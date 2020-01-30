Mobile game insight and analytics specialist GameRefinery has acquired United Kingdom-based market insight platform, Reflection.io.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Based in Finland, GameRefinery lets mobile game developers, investors and
marketers ability to delve into the building blocks of mobile games to uncover the drivers behind success, including feature analysis, re-engagement mechanics, demographics, visual analysis, and monetization design.
GameRefinery’s database has more than 10,000 top-performing games. The acquisition of Reflection.io gives GameRefinery the ability to provide additional revenue and download data for iOS and Android games spanning 35 markets, on top of its feature-level insights.
Reflection.io’s platform uses statistical algorithms that predict revenues combined with download figures from publicly available data and transactional
sales data shared by publishers and developers.
Markus Råmark, CEO at GameRefinery, said in a statement that having the right data matters to any successful mobile game publisher. And combining Reflection.io’s data around installs and app revenues with GameRefinery’s data on game features and engagement will give publishers something they haven’t had before: actionable data connecting features to monetization.
Since launching in 2013, Reflection.io has worked with customers including Square Enix, Miniclip, Sky, BBC, Wooga, Endemol and Sega.
The plan is to incorporate Reflection.io’s capabilities into the GameRefinery portal over the coming months. In the meantime, the current platform will remain fully operational and accessible to existing customers at www.reflection.io.
GameRefinery has 25 employees, and its headquarters is in Helsinki. In an email, Råmark said there are no direct competitors for the complete offering of what the combined companies can do.
Råmark added:
The trick here is the combination of different datasets which are unique for GameRefinery. By combining revenue and downloads data with GameRefinery’s genre taxonomy and feature level mobile game data we are able to provide our clients with a holistic and unique combination, which they cannot get from anywhere else. We are able to tie this data into features and explain what are the features for example in different genres that drive the most revenue. We do the same for example with demographics, so we are able to tell which game features appeal to different demographics.
This acquisition is part of our strategy to expand our data offering to new areas in the mobile game-related data and transform into a big data company – not just a SaaS platform. We have also invested a lot in the automated data and machine learning within the past year, which will be seen in our new upcoming products and data offering this year.
We will keep utilizing our unique datasets and building new data offerings on top of those. Our feature level data allows us to build new models and datasets fast to cover new areas and this is also a competitive advantage to us compared to anyone else wanting to enter this domain. We also have a patent for the whole feature mapping and building a correlation with game features and the games commercial success, which is how we started the whole company in the first place.