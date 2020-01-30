On this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast, PC gaming editor Jeffrey Grubb and review editor Mike Minotti are skeptical that Google Stadia has a future. The crew also talks about what they would want from a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic reboot. Also, if you need to set precedent in your country, don’t try to do so by suing Nintendo. The spirit of Howard Lincoln will come for you. Join us, won’t you?

Also, Mike has finished Tokyo Mirage Sessions, and Jeff has finished Luigi’s Mansion 3. Both feel very positive about each game. Now, it’s time to catch up on some more games.

Here are the games we talk about: