Dang. The PC gaming software portal Steam is down. And that’s a bummer because today was the day I was going to start playing all those games I bought but never opened. Darn it! Guess I’ll have to start on that some other time.

This outage is affecting most of Steam’s services, and PC players are complaining about the connection errors on social media. This disruption is preventing players from logging in, buying games from the store, and more. And if you can log into Steam, you may have issues launching games.

The unofficial Steam status page is currently returning an “unknown” state for Steam and many of its functionalities. The Steam Community and Web API are also coming back with error 503 and error 403, respectively.

Valve has not made any statement about the outage.

If these connection issues are affecting you, not all hope is lost. If you are trying to log into a single-player game that is primarily offline, you can try launching Steam in offline mode. This should enable you to at least get into some of your games. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the platform to come back online.

And I swear I was going to really put a dent in that pile of shame!