Publisher Deep Silver announced today that it is porting Saints Row IV to the Switch on March 27.

Saints Row IV is an open-world action game that debuted back in 2013 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Ports for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One followed in 2015. This version of the game, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, comes with all of its DLC.

The Saints Row series started in 2006 as a relatively simple Grand Theft Auto clone. As the franchise progress, it got more and more ridiculous. This culminated in Saints Row IV, where you play as the President of the United States and receive superpowers.

Releasing the game for the Switch now is an easy decision, as it will expose the title and franchise to a new audience. Companies are working harder to take advantage of their back catalogs, and ports like this are more efficient way to do that.

Presidency unlocked. Show the world who's The Boss with #SaintsRow: IV – Re-Elected on #NintendoSwitch – bringing mayhem on March 27 2020. #Boss2020https://t.co/wZOWNTxcKw — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) February 4, 2020

The franchise has over a combined 13 million games. Despite its popularity, the series hasn’t had a major new installment since Saints Row IV. Developer Volition did release Agents of Mayhem in 2017, a game set in the Saints Row universe, but it did not make much of an impact.

The Switch has been a huge hit for Nintendo since its 2017 launch, and many publisher’s have been capitalizing on its success by porting over their older games to the home console/portable hybrid. Saints Row IV’s predecessor, Saints Row: The Third, came out for Switch last year.