Paradox Interactive announced today that it has released Stellaris: Galaxy Command in a soft launch for Android and iOS devices. This follows an initial launch in October that Paradox quickly pulled once it was discovered that the game included stolen artwork.

Galaxy Command is a mobile strategy game based on Stellaris, a 4X strategy game that came out for PC in 2016. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions followed in 2019. Paradox specializes in PC strategy games, and while it has been making some headway into the console market, the company is struggling to find equal success on mobile.

For the soft launch, this mobile take will be available in Australia, Canada, Sweden, and New Zealand. Paradox notes that it will use this soft launch period to take in player feedback.

When Galaxy Command launched in October, some players noticed that it included art from Halo 4. Paradox then pulled the game, apologized, and started to sweep all of its art. It was a rough start for the project, which explains why Paradox is taking things slowly with this soft launch.

Well, it looks like that sweep is done now, and Galaxy Command is ready to give things another try. Aside from being purged of stolen content, Paradox notes that Galaxy Command now has revamped visuals and gameplay tweaks.